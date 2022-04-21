Pickerington students 7-12 on virtual learning Friday due to staffing shortage

Columbus Recreation and Parks’ Food Office offers weekly Mobile Produce Markets to Columbus area residents at various community centers throughout the city. The markets are set up as a drive-thru and staffed by volunteers who load approximately one week’s worth of produce directly into the vehicles of those who attend. Through a partnership with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department supplies millions of pounds of food to Franklin County residents and people throughout central and eastern Ohio. Together, they are meeting the food needs of food insecure Franklin County residents.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO