Good News Project to Hold Special e-CYCLING Collection Day

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether it’s mending leather shoes, a couch, a jacket, or even the seats in your car, taking good care of your leather ensures your investment will last for many years to come. Yes, leather is an animal product that many vegans prefer to avoid, but for others leather is a natural material that is highly durable. Either way, if you’ve already own a leather item, why not make sure your product will last as long as possible? Plus, repairing leather goods is more eco-friendly than buying completely new items.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO