Wausau, WI

Good News Project to Hold Special e-CYCLING Collection Day

By Mike Leischner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Good News Project is using this Earth Day to raise awareness for its e-CYCLING program, which keeps items like TVs, appliances, and gaming consoles out of landfills. “It doesn’t even have to have a screen, it can just be a power cord,”...

