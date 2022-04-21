ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa-Area Doctors Head To Ukraine For Humanitarian Aid

By Jordan Tidwell
news9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA medical mission group is getting ready to go to Ukraine to help those in need. The CEO of In His Image International said they have a desire to help others. Whether it's after a natural disaster or a warzone, they run to help. In His Image is a...

www.news9.com

Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
The Independent

Russia attacks Mariupol steel plant days after Putin ordered troops not to storm it, says Ukraine

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
