Tulsa-Area Doctors Head To Ukraine For Humanitarian Aid

Russian troops have attacked the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol just two days after President Vladimir Putin ordered his generals not to storm it, Ukraine has said. Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that the Kremlin’s soldiers were laying siege to the steelworks, Ukraine’s last stronghold in the city, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are holed up. “The enemy is trying to completely suppress resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the area of Azovstal,” he said.His comments came days after Mr Putin told his defence minister Sergei Shoigu not to seize the...

