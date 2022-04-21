Rangers' Spencer Howard: Start pushed back

Alexander (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out two. Alexander was ineffective for the second straight start, as he only lasted one inning and took the loss against the Yankees his last time out. The big blow against the lefty was a two-run home run by Randal Grichuk in the third inning. Alexander now has a rough 7.20 ERA on the season, though he should stick in the rotation for now with Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) on the injured list. He lines up to face a tough Dodgers team in his next scheduled start Saturday, so fantasy managers will probably want to stay away.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO