Rangers' Spencer Howard: Start pushed back

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Howard (finger) will now start Sunday's game against the Athletics, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Howard was expected...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Losing playing time

Tucker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. After starting in nine of the Pirates' first 11 games, Tucker will now head to the bench for the third time in five contests. Tucker, who has reached base at a lowly .171 clip this season while striking out 39 percent of the time, appears to have lost hold of the top job in right field to Diego Castillo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Rangers' Jon Gray (knee) returns to IL

April 22 - Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray is headed back to the injured list, this time with a left knee sprain. Gray was hurt during his start Tuesday night vs. Seattle. He had just returned from the IL after being out with a blister on his right middle finger.
ARLINGTON, TX
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Threat to DeJong's starting role

Sosa will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Reds. Sosa will pick up his second start in three days with Paul DeJong mired in a 5-for-36 slump (.139 average) to begin the season. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, manager Oliver Marmol said it's "too early" to say that DeJong's standing atop the depth chart is in question, but the skipper noted that the 28-year-old will remain out of the lineup Monday against Mets right-hander Max Scherzer. Expect Sosa to pick up another start Monday, and he could have a chance to make a legitimate run at the everyday shortstop job if he impresses over the next two days.
GLENDALE, AZ
KOMO News

Rangers snap 5-game skid, rally past Mariners for 8-6 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Calhoun lined a two-out RBI double to score Adolis García in ninth, García made a terrific diving catch in the bottom of the inning and the Texas Rangers rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 Thursday night. Texas...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Niko Goodrum in Tigers' Saturday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Niko Goodrum is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Goodrum is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Godorum for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Sitting versus southpaw

Abrams is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Abrams will once again head to the bench against a left-handed starting pitcher. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop with Clayton Kershaw on the mound for Los Angeles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Navigates eventful eighth

Kennedy allowed an unearned run, walked two and struck out one over one inning to pick up a hold in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Nationals. He entered with the mission of shepherding a 4-2 eighth-inning lead to closer Mark Melancon, but Kennedy ran into trouble, although not much of it was his own doing. An error by third baseman Yonny Hernandez, an intentional walk, and a catcher interference ruling produced a run before Kennedy quelled the uprising to record his second hold.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. The lefty-hitting Miller will head to the bench with a southpaw (Cole Irvin) on the bump for Oakland. The righty-hitting Nick Solak replaces him in left field, while Marcus Semien takes over leadoff duties in Miller's stead.
ESPN

Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory

PHOENIX -- — The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense has been downright abysmal through much of the season's first two weeks. Even so, first baseman Christian Walker didn't panic. He just figured the team was due. Arizona responded with a season-high 11 hits, Humberto Castellanos pitched five solid innings and the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Lucius Fox: Exits with illness

Fox was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants after vomiting on the field during the first inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Fox received the start at third base but never received an at-bat Sunday, as he was ill on the field during the top of the first inning. Josh Bell (hamstring) is likely limited to pinch-hitting duties, so the Nationals are effectively down two bench players Sunday. Maikel Franco has shifted back to third base with Riley Adams now working at first.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Suffers second loss

Alexander (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits across 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Rockies. He walked one and struck out two. Alexander was ineffective for the second straight start, as he only lasted one inning and took the loss against the Yankees his last time out. The big blow against the lefty was a two-run home run by Randal Grichuk in the third inning. Alexander now has a rough 7.20 ERA on the season, though he should stick in the rotation for now with Casey Mize (elbow) and Matt Manning (shoulder) on the injured list. He lines up to face a tough Dodgers team in his next scheduled start Saturday, so fantasy managers will probably want to stay away.
MLB
CBS Sports

Guardians' Steven Kwan: Exits early Sunday

Kwan was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 before he was replaced by Ernie Clement. After crashing into the left-field wall late in Saturday's 5-4 loss, Kwan stayed in...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Vierling: Falls into short-side platoon role

Vierling will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Brewers, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Though he'll crack the lineup in the series finale with southpaw Eric Lauer on the mound, the righty-hitting Vierling looks to have lost his spot atop the depth chart in center field. The lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera returned from the injured list Friday and proceeded to start the past two games in center field against right-handed pitchers. Herrera should handle the large side of a platoon moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Pitching well in Triple-A

Feltner (2-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 across five innings to earn the win Friday against Triple-A Round Rock. Feltner turned in a dominant performance that continued his strong start to the season with Triple-A Albuquerque. He's maintained a 3.10 ERA with a 24:8 K:BB while allowing three home runs across 20.1 frames, marks that are made more impressive given the hitter-friendly nature of the PCL. Feltner made his major-league debut in 2021, and he should have the chance to enter the Rockies' rotation at some point in the 2022 campaign.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Austin Hedges: Homers Saturday

Hedges went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees. Hedges gave the Guardians a one-run lead in the eighth inning, but the Yankees pushed back to walk it off in the ninth. This was the catcher's first long ball of the year. He's slashing a meager .125/.200/.219 with three RBI and four runs scored through 37 plate appearances. Hedges remains a quality defensive catcher, but his offense does little to make a case for him to be rostered in many fantasy formats.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Moves into short-side platoon role

Adell is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Adell saw his streak of seven consecutive starts come to an end in Saturday's 5-4 loss, and the righty-hitting 23-year-old will continue to sit in favor of the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh while the Orioles bring another right-hander (Chris Ellis) to the hill for the series finale. Now that Mike Trout is healthy again after missing three straight games with a hand injury, Adell looks like he'll have to settle for the short side of a platoon in the outfield with Marsh.
BALTIMORE, MD

