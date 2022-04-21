ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Leah's Alarm

WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article'You're Still Here' Presented by the Public...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Go Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Baby Shower

Watch: Drew Scott Details His Wedding and Bachelor Party!. Drew Scott has leveled up from designing homes to having a perfectly designed baby shower. The Property Brothers star and wife Linda Phan gave Instagram followers a glimpse inside their floral-themed celebration. In Drew's photo montage, shared on March 29, the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old baby, Adriel. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon against a white background on Thursday. “I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.” The couple, who married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on Sept. 7, 2021. They are also mom and...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge Is ‘Extremely Happy’ After Marrying Janis Carlson in Intimate Mexico Ceremony: Pics

Feeling the love. Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-fiancé, Steve Lodge, is over the moon after marrying Janis Carlson earlier this month. “We are extremely happy and excited to be husband and wife,” Lodge, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, April 11. “Our relationship is incredible.” The politician revealed that he and Carlson were “surrounded by family […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement'For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Silvio Scaglia ‘very much in love’ with NYC socialite amid Julia Haart divorce

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has already moved on with a new woman. The La Perla owner, 63, has been dating blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann, 56, for the past few months, Page Six has learned. “Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson for Scaglia confirmed to us on Sunday. “[They] look forward to spending their future together.” Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group. While the two are still duking it out in a vicious divorce battle, that clearly hasn’t stopped Scaglia from finding love...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

