Woman with SLO County ties reported missing. Have you seen her?

Friends and family of a 42-year-old woman with ties to San Luis Obispo County and the Midwest say she is missing.

Alichia Starnes was reported missing on March 20 by a family member who said they last saw and spoke with Starnes in December, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

But Starnes, who is not considered an at-risk missing person, may have been seen in San Luis Obispo as recently as this past Sunday, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Now that the Sheriff’s Office has exhausted pretty much all measures of trying to locate Starnes, it is turning to the public in the hopes of finding her, Cipolla said.

“We believe that she is in the area and now we’re just trying to locate her and make sure she’s fine and making sure we check on her welfare,” he said.

Starnes is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She may be transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach, the release said.