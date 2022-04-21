ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Woman with SLO County ties reported missing. Have you seen her?

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Friends and family of a 42-year-old woman with ties to San Luis Obispo County and the Midwest say she is missing.

Alichia Starnes was reported missing on March 20 by a family member who said they last saw and spoke with Starnes in December, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

But Starnes, who is not considered an at-risk missing person, may have been seen in San Luis Obispo as recently as this past Sunday, said Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Now that the Sheriff’s Office has exhausted pretty much all measures of trying to locate Starnes, it is turning to the public in the hopes of finding her, Cipolla said.

“We believe that she is in the area and now we’re just trying to locate her and make sure she’s fine and making sure we check on her welfare,” he said.

Starnes is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She may be transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach, the release said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

LOCATED: SLO Sheriff’s Locate Missing Woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff detectives have located and made contact with missing person Alichia Starnes (42). Starnes was originally reported missing by a family member on March 20 and again on April 17 by a friend living in San Luis Obispo, although there had been several sightings of Starnes since March 20 when she visited her family member in the Midwest.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#San Luis#The Sheriff S Office
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
49
Followers
19
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy