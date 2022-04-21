ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Court dates set for two arrested in Hot Springs kidnapping case

By Jessica Ranck
 2 days ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark – Court dates have been set for two people arrested in a Hot Springs kidnapping case that prompted an amber alert Tuesday.

38-year-old Samuel Bolling and 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer are expected to appear in court, facing charges of kidnapping among others.

The Garland County Courthouse says Bolling is expected to appear in court Tuesday, May 26 at 8:30 am.

Garland Co. teen home again, accused kidnappers behind bars

Ferrer is expected to appear in court Monday, May 2 at 8:30 am.

The community and family members are hoping then they can get answers to questions that have been looming for days.

Bolling and Ferrer are from Tennessee. Many say they have questions about who they are and how they got to Hot Springs.

The two were arrested Tuesday night at the Sun Bay Resort on Central Ave.

The manager, who didn’t want to talk on camera, says she had been staying at the resort for the last month. She says they always seemed quiet.

The resort stands just about a block away from the Cash and Carry Liquor Store where the 17-year-old teen was found.

Hot Springs police say vehicle found; persons of interest identified after Tuesday Amber Alert

Surveillance video shows the teen walking from a nearby alley into the store and asking for help.

Employees over at the liquor store say they have never seen Bolling or Ferrer before. Other nearby businesses say the same.

Few answers were given, and few seemed to know who Bolling or Ferrer was, names now many won’t forget.

