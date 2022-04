Bellator 279: Cyborg vs. Blencowe 2 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. In tonight’s main event, Cris Cyborg will defend her women’s featherweight championship against Arlene Blencowe in a rematch of their 2020 bout in which Cyborg earned a second-round submission victory. The co-main will feature former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta taking on Raufeon Stots, who is coming off nine consecutive victories. The bout will be for the interim bantamweight championship.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO