Abilene, TX

Hardin-Simmons University celebrates 40 years of Western Heritage Day

By Miriam Chamberlain
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Cowboys and cattle dominated the West Texas landscape for some time, and for the last 40 years, Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) has preserved this history.

On Thursday, the annual Western Heritage Day gave over 2,000 elementary school students a glimpse of what life was like in the 1800s.

HSU Director of University Events Cassie Mattern says the driving force behind this event is not just its history, but also the history of those in attendance.

“It’s so cool to see teachers and students that are bringing their classes saying, ‘I came to this when I was a kid,’ and just to see what the impact has been on the Abilene community,” said Mattern.

Mattern says back in 1981 this tradition was born out of faculty members, one being Dr. George Newman.

“Every one of these exhibits is authentic to what life used to be 100 years ago, or even 30 years ago now,” said Dr. Newman.

These exhibits included a small farm-animal petting area, folk music, dancing, and even livestock branding. Students also had the chance to hear from Texas Buffalo Soldiers from Texas Parks & Wildlife, as well as Western Melodramas & Storytelling.

“It’s kind of our gift to the community. Teachers in elementary schools teach about Texas and Texas history and they usually build their curriculum around the western heritage, so the things they teach them, they can come and actually see,” said Dr. Newman.

Newman says after all these years, he takes pride in seeing the kids interact and get the full experience on what life was like on the trail.

“Now that I’m not responsible for any of it, I just enjoy it. If they want to take a picture with me, I enjoy that, so it’s just great. I’m just kind of a curated exhibit,” said Dr. Newman.

Even after 40 years, Mattern says HSU is looking forward to creating new memories for kids to come in the near future.

BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Fugitive Friday: Sweetwater police looking for woman wanted for meth, false ID charges

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SWEETWATER, TX
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Education
Education
Sports
Sports
KWTX

McMurry honors former BU coach Grant Teaff with statue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McMurry University honored the powerful legacy of distinguished alumnus Grant Teaff on Friday unveiling a statue. Teaff was a former football standout at McMurry before becoming the program’s head coach in 1960. He later went on to a Hall of Fame coaching career at Baylor University and continues to influence many lives through his legacy on and off the field.
WACO, TX
US105

Why A New TikTok Challenge Could Lead to Tragedy in Killeen, Texas

It might seem harmless, but there's a new TikTok challenge that could lead to a violent ending anywhere in Belton, Temple, or Killeen if the wrong person gets involved. You probably remember it as 'ding dong ditch'. On the short-form video/social media app, it's called the 'kick door challenge'. KBTX is reporting that the trend started in college dorms and has moved to Central Texas neighborhoods.
KILLEEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas soldier assigned to border goes missing along river

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to work near the Rio Grande as part of Operation Lone Star has gone missing. On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a release stating that a soldier had gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas. The release […]
EAGLE PASS, TX
