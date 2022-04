It’s that time of the year. The mock drafts start to wind down and the real life draft is here. With the draft less than a week away, this is my final Dallas Cowboys seven-round mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. We now have a pretty good idea of what direction the Cowboys are looking to go thanks to their “30 visit list”, sources around the league, and the current holes on their roster. We’ll use the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator to give us a real life feel for how this draft could playout. Remember, this is the last mock draft of the 2022 NFL Draft season, so this is a prediction of what I think the Cowboys will do.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO