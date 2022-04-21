ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man arrested in NY mom’s duffel bag death was handyman, boyfriend: police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago
Police arrested David Bonola, 44, on charges of murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon. He's accused of stabbing Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mom of two teens, 58...

