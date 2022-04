On Friday at Fairchild Field the Shippensburg University baseball team totaled 29 runs in a sweep of Salem, winning by scores of 12-0 and 17-9 in a pair of seven-inning games. The Raiders led from the beginning to finish over Salem with the help of two five-run innings, including the first. Redshirt-junior Nick Zegna got the start and went six shutout innings, allowing only one hit and struck out six. Redshirt-freshman Cameron Goble pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.

