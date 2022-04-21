ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

I-41 north-south project: Traffic shift, ramp closures ahead

CBS 58

Major traffic pattern changes scheduled to begin Friday on I-41

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Major changes on I-41 are scheduled to happen over the weekend. Work on the Zoo Interchange Project continues with reconstruction of northbound lanes, which will require short and long-term lane shifts and closures. "We're going to be doing a major traffic switch," Wisconsin Department of...
WAUWATOSA, WI
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Maintenance crews will make patching repairs along Spur 228 between I-40 and US 287. Monday, March 28, traffic will be controlled with portable traffic signals. Tuesday, flaggers will be in place to control traffic in the...
AMARILLO, TX

