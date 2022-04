TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teacher from Emporia and one from Hutchinson have been chosen as two of the finalists for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year award. The Kansas State Department of Education says Carly Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at Wiley Elementary School with Hutchinson USD 308, and Erica Huggard, a biology, anatomy and physiology teacher at Emporia High School, Emporia USD 253, were both named Region 1 finalists for the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year award during a virtual ceremony on Saturday, March 26.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 29 DAYS AGO