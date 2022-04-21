ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entry deadline approaching for ‘Autism’s Got Talent’

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is on to find some talented young people in our state.

‘Autism’s Got Talent Michigan’ is an online talent contest put on by Hope Network Foundation.

Long time Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray is the director of donor community relations. He says it’s more than just a talent competition — it’s a celebration of ability and a chance to see all the talents anyone with autism has across our state.

People ages 25 and under submitted videos and now anyone can vote for their favorite.

Voting goes through May 10, then a panel of judges will select the top 10. You can check out the videos, submit your vote and donate on the Hope Network website .

