ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 10

Don
2d ago

I didn't know it was a law that you have to move over when there's vehicles on the side of the road like that but I always did it anyway I just thought it was common sense I've always Chase lanes when there's a car in the emergency lane like that and if I see they want to get back on to the road I pull over too but I've always changed lanes to be safe for me and anybody else

Reply
5
Tom Walcott
2d ago

I always drive with a 360 degree awayreness that includes watching our for people pulled over on the side of the road. I immediately pull over and leave at least one lane between me and a person parked on the right side shoulder.

Reply
3
Lynie
2d ago

Praise the Lord the State Trooper is ok. :)

Reply
11
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
The Oregonian

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake reported off southern Oregon coast

PORTLAND — An earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m, about 120 miles west of Bandon, KOIN-TV reported. In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Cars
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
PennLive.com

Oregon State Police trooper kills himself while on duty, shocking small town

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Oregon#Oregon State Police#I 5#An Oregon State Trooper#Osp#Orstatepolice
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy