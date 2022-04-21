Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An Oregon State Trooper was assisting a big rig driver on Interstate 5 in Roseburg when a truck clipped both of their vehicles. The vehicles were on the shoulder when a truck...www.kxl.com
I didn't know it was a law that you have to move over when there's vehicles on the side of the road like that but I always did it anyway I just thought it was common sense I've always Chase lanes when there's a car in the emergency lane like that and if I see they want to get back on to the road I pull over too but I've always changed lanes to be safe for me and anybody else
I always drive with a 360 degree awayreness that includes watching our for people pulled over on the side of the road. I immediately pull over and leave at least one lane between me and a person parked on the right side shoulder.
Praise the Lord the State Trooper is ok. :)
