Seminole County, FL

Caterer and bride arrested after allegedly lacing wedding reception meal with marijuana

By Zoe Christen Jones, Sophie Reardon
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida bride and caterer have been arrested for allegedly serving a cannabis-laced reception dinner to guests without their knowledge, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Police said that guests at the February 19 wedding were not told the food contained marijuana and many became sick. Joycelyn Bryant,...

