Drop off unused or expired prescription medications

By Stephanie Shinno
 2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 30, and some islands will be collecting unused or expired prescription medications at selected locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Common causes of prescription drug misuse and overdose are children finding and ingesting medication not meant for them, users experimenting with medications that are readily available in the home, and the belief that prescription drugs are less dangerous than illicit drugs,” said Hawaii Attorney General Holly T. Shikada. “National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day provides an opportunity to prevent accidental drug misuse and overdose.”

This year will be the 12th year that the community has participated in the National Take Back Initiative which has collected and disposed of over 56,000 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications in Hawaii.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, most of the NTBI locations will be drive-thru, for ease and convenience for the public.

The public is encouraged to put their unused or expired prescriptions in disposable bags before dropping them off. Syringes are not allowed at the collection sites.

For more information on collection sites, go to www.ag.hawaii.gov.

