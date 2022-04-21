ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainians injured or killed by unexploded ammunition

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Ukraine’s Kyiv region, efforts have begun to clear the countless pieces of unexploded...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Ukraine#Ammunition#Police#Hospital
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine: Evidence of war crimes ‘beyond comprehension’ handed to Metropolitan Police

British police are assessing around 50 allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, after receiving graphic footage that a senior officer said was “beyond comprehension”.The Metropolitan Police is continuing to call for material as they gather evidence in support of the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation.It said specialist officers and detectives were assessing the referrals made so far and expect to receive more.Although the investigation stretches back to November 2013, Scotland Yard said the majority of allegations relate to incidents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February “and specifically what appear to be attacks against the civilian population”.Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal’s handyman lover appears in court for murder as prosecutors reveal he ‘slashed her throat’

The handyman lover of Orsolya Gaal appeared in court charged with her murder on Thursday night, as prosecutors revealed that the Queens’ mother-of-two’s throat was slashed during the brutal attack.David Bonola, 44, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on charges of murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree after police said he confessed twice to killing the 51-year-old.Prosecutors revealed new details of Ms Gaal’s final moments, detailing how she willingly let her alleged killer into her home in Forest Hills in the early hours of Saturday morning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - A Chinese court sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death on Thursday for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province found that after a disagreement over the pair's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy investigating vandalism of nuclear submarine

The U.S. Navy is investigating what they believe is an intentional act of vandalism that damaged equipment within the Virginian-class submarine USS Texas (SSN-775) in the last month. The suspected vandalism took place as the USS Texas has been undergoing maintenance at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine. Shipyard spokesperson...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy