When Doc "The Yankee" LaPlaca returned to his front-row throne at San Antonio FC's Toyota Stadium after fifteen matches abroad, he wasn't surrounded by his usual black and silver comrades.Instead, LaPlaca was one of two San Antonian specks in a Verde horde as hundreds of Austin FC fans traveled to the club's closest road match to date."When they tried to take (our seats) away, I said no," LaPlaca said. "This is our Alamo."After fighting for their seats alone in the first half LaPlaca and fellow SAFC fan Jordan Cole joined ranks to form a small, but steadfast last stand among...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO