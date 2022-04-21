ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rudy's morning after: Giuliani steps out in NYC with his girlfriend after dramatic Masked Singer reveal that sent judge Ken Jeong storming off stage

By Andrea Cavallier, Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Rudy Giuliani was spotted out in New York City on Thursday with his girlfriend - the morning after his long-awaited and controversial appearance on The Masked Singer, which sent judge Ken Jeong storming off the stage in protest.

Giuliani, 77, looked dapper in a brown jacket and purple tie with a matching pocket square as he strolled into work with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, 57, at his side.

The pair have been together since 2018, when Giuliani's marriage to his third wife, Judith Nathan, broke down.

The former mayor of New York kept his head down, grim-faced, as they walked from their Uber to the office.

On Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, Giuliani delighted in revealing his identity.

But his appearance on the show was met with confusion from the judges.

The FOX show sees celebrities perform in costume for a panel of judges, unaware of their identities.

The performances are judged by Jeong - best known for appearing in The Hangover series - along with Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy.

Giuliani was dressed up as Jack in the Box and sang 'Bad to the Bone' by George Thorogood.

After Giuliani removed his mask, Scherzinger was heard asking: 'Is that Robert Duvall?'

Jeong, 52, responded grimly: 'No, that's not Robert Duvall.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5aQ3_0fGTVfcn00
Rudy Giuliani was spotted out in NYC with his girlfriend after his long-awaited controversial appearance on the Masked Singer was finally revealed on Wednesday night - sending judge Ken Jeong off stage in a tantrum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXpHw_0fGTVfcn00
 Giuliani, 77, looked dapper on Thursday morning as he strolled into work, with his girlfriend Dr Maria Ryan, 57, at his side
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iS1HL_0fGTVfcn00
Giuliani kept his head down with a scowl on his face as they walked from their Uber to the office

Robin Thicke said it was the last person he expected, but he smiled uncomfortably.

Jeong stood furiously with his arms crossed, even as Giuliani told the audience he had taken part to show his newborn granddaughter that you should 'try everything'.

When it came time for him to sing again without his disguise, Jeong walked off stage, declaring: 'I'm done!'

McCarthy and Scherzinger stayed and cheered him on, dancing as he belted out an off-key chorus.

If Thicke walked off too, as was reported in Deadline in February, after the show was taped, the producers edited it out.

Jeong is now being mocked for his theatrical response to the 77-year-old's appearance on the reality TV show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWpwz_0fGTVfcn00
Surprise! Lightning-rod attorney Rudy Giuliani's long-anticipated appearance on The Masked Singer finally aired on Wednesday, after word of his participation was first reported in February
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jNEH_0fGTVfcn00
Not amused: Comedian Ken Jeong reacted in shock and eventually stormed off stage in protest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10swWD_0fGTVfcn00
As Giuliani performed, Jeong said 'I'm done' and walked off the stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOnWf_0fGTVfcn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUoBv_0fGTVfcn00
Jeong, who shot to fame in The Hangover, stood furiously with his arms cross, even as Giuliani told the audience he had taken part to show his newborn granddaughter that you should 'try everything'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mjPJ_0fGTVfcn00
At least someone found it funny! McCarthy couldn't hide her entertainment after Rudy was unmasked 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM1vt_0fGTVfcn00

Though the episode was highly edited, it appeared that Jeong did not storm off immediately - but did walk away in disgust a bit later in the show.

The episode did not show judge Robin Thicke leaving the stage, as had been previously reported, though at one point Thicke appeared to be missing as the other judges danced.

Following the bombshell reveal, host Nick Cannon initially tried to keep things light by bantering with Giuliani as usual.

'It surprises us all that you're here on The Masked Singer,' Cannon said.

'This is definitely something I never would have guessed,' added judge Robin Thicke.

'Me too, me too,' Giuliani replied, explaining that he decided to appear on the show to show his granddaughter that 'you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.'

'And I couldn't think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this,' said Trump's former lawyer.

He added that he had long been a fan of the show and that he thought it would be fun to appear, saying: 'I don't get to have a lot of fun.'

Despite a clue referencing the notorious Four Seasons press conference fiasco, none of the judges were successful in guessing Giuliani's identity.

McCarthy guessed he was Joe Pesci; Thicke guessed Robert Duvall; Jeong proposed Elon Musk and Scherzinger thought he was Al Roker.

After his identity was revealed, a wildly off-key Giuliani sang George Thorogood & the Destroyers' 'Bad To The Bone' to close out the episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sbiaj_0fGTVfcn00
 Giuliani performed disguised as the Jack in the Box, and no judge guessed his identity
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIYQg_0fGTVfcn00
Host Nick Cannon unmasks Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQaJG_0fGTVfcn00
'It surprises us all that you're here on The Masked Singer,' Cannon told Giuliani
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0N6o_0fGTVfcn00
What's the big deal? Giuliani told the judges that he doesn't 'get to have a lot of fun' 

The first episode of the season aired last month, and some had speculated that controversy over Giuliani's appearance would lead FOX to cut him from the show.

In 2020, Giuliani unwittingly appeared in Borat 2, in a compromising scene with Borat's daughter who he thought was a journalist for an Eastern European conservative news show.

In January this year, the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas to Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election.

Giuliani fueled the lie that the election had been stolen from the former president.

The committee is continuing to widen its scope into Trump's orbit, this time demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

All four publicly pushed Trump's baseless voter fraud claims in the months after the election.

'The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,' said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, in a statement.

Comments / 9

patricia Weinbach
2d ago

He has a girlfriend? yuck that image is burned in my mind.... make it stop...

Reply
5
Related
Distractify

Why Did Ken Jeong Walk off 'The Masked Singer'? The Drama Explained

The latest season of The Masked Singer was rife with controversy before a single episode had made it to air. Months ago, a report suggested that Ken Jeong had walked off the show's set after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the celebrity guests. Now, that episode has aired, and many are wondering what led Ken Jeong to walk off the show's set.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Thoroughly disgusted' viewers, judge Ken Jeong protest Rudy Giuliani's controversial 'Masked Singer' appearance: 'He should be in prison'

A month before The Masked Singer Season 7 premiered, Deadline and TMZ leaked the disturbing news that Donald Trump's notorious former attorney and adviser Rudy Giuliani had competed on the show, and that Giuliani’s reveal had shocked everyone in the room. Judge Ken Jeong, a man known for his liberal political views, reportedly had the strongest reaction — storming off the set in disgust while his co-star, Robin Thicke, chased after him to make sure he was OK.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

We’re So, So Sorry, But Here’s Rudy Giuliani Singing “Bad To The Bone” On The Masked Singer

There’s only one reason that anyone could plausibly want to watch Fox’s genuinely insane game show The Masked Singer, and that reason is dystopian spectacle. Given all that, last night’s episode might be the best in the show’s history — which is to say the worst. The Masked Singer already gave us the image of Sarah Palin, dressed up as a bear, rapping “Baby Got Back,” and the show’s hosts didn’t seem to have a problem with that. But when Rudy Giuliani popped up on The Masked Singer last night, it was too much even for half of the show’s judging panel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Al Roker
Person
George Thorogood
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Boris Epshteyn
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Robert Duvall
Person
Donald Trump
Decider.com

Joy Behar Throws Off-Color Insult at Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View’: “Looks Like She Has a Mustache”

It was “Feel Good Friday” today on The View, and apparently what made today’s hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and LeAnn Rimes feel good was ganging up on congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia who recently made headlines for calling the police on Jimmy Kimmel after he made a joke about her on the April 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Who Is Daniel Humm? 5 Things to Know About Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend

A new romance! Demi Moore is officially dating chef Daniel Humm, Us Weekly can confirm. Moore and Humm originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week in March. The couple sat front row at the show alongside Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The actress was previously married to Freddy […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Uber#Fox
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

342K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy