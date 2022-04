Mater Dei scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning then two more in the seventh as it rallied to defeat Keansburg, 4-3, in New Monmouth. Gavin Sansone struck out 14 over six innings for Mater Dei (3-4), allowing two earned runs, three hits and two walks with three hit batsmen. Sean Hanna picked up the win in relief, striking out the side in the seventh. Kole Devaney was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Anthony Trancredi went 2-for-3 with a RBI.

KEANSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO