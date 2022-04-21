ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

Kunicki leads Washington Township over Seneca - Boys lacrosse recap

By Lauren Knego
 2 days ago
Alex Kunicki finished with seven goals and one assist as Washington Township defeated Seneca 10-4 at Seneca. Guiseppe Morici contributed two goals and...

No. 3 Morristown holds off No. 13 Mountain Lakes, remains unbeaten - Girls lacrosse

Megan O’Brien’s five goals and an assist powered Morristown, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 13-8 victory over No. 13 Mountain Lakes in Mountain Lakes. Anna Rivetti scored three goals and Elizabeth Bozza added two goals and two assists for Morristown (6-0), which trailed 5-4 at halftime. Braeden Siverson, Anna Szporn and Cathleen Moran each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivia Licardi made six saves in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jefferson over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Dominique Hartman was 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI in Jefferson’s 6-4 victory over Morris Hills in Oak Ridge. Juliann Mutter hit a home run and went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Jefferson (11-1), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead. Winning pitcher Kennedy Kostecki allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk over six innings with one strikeout.
JEFFERSON, NJ
South Brunswick over North Brunswick - Girls lacrosse recap

Ryley O’Brien had four goals with an assist and Amanda Aoun made 21 saves as South Brunswick defeated North Brunswick, 10-8, in North Brunswick. Jessica George scored three goals and Nicole George added one with three assists for South Brunswick (3-1-1), which trailed 6-5 at halftime, but rallied to score five of the last seven goals. Larissa Bodnar and Ava Byzewski added a goal each.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Verona over Ramsey - Girls lacrosse recap

Ella Moore and Bridget Lonsinger each scored four times, propelling Verona to an 18-5 victory over Ramsey in Ramsey. Verona (5-3) jumped out to a commanding 11-3 lead at the half. Riley Kenrick added three goals for the Hillbillies, who also received a pair of finishes each from Chloe Theilmeier and Julia Dacey.
VERONA, NJ
Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Old Tappan over Boonton - Boys lacrosse recap

Nick Varni’s two goals and two assists lifted Old Tappan to a 9-8 victory over Boonton in Old Tappan. Spencer Walsh and Brendan Rie scored two goals apiece for Old Tappan (3-5). Josh Cannold, Dylan Plescia and Vladislav Maier each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Mahan made 15 saves.
BOONTON, NJ
Montclair over No. 17 Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Leigh Naturale’s four goals powered Montclair to a 13-5 victory over Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. Sabrina Martin scored three goals and Lauren Morganlander had two with an assist for Montclair (4-4). Lizzy Giordano scored two goals, Olivia Nicoll added one with two assists, and Megan Previdi dished out two assists. Talia Cohen-Vigder made seven saves.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Lacrosse
Sports
Eastern boys lacrosse still standing as one of N.J.’s last undefeated teams

Two years ago, COVID robbed players across the state of their 2020 season. It was a devastating blow in New Jersey, especially for the seniors who lost out on one last chance to play for their schools that spring. Down in South Jersey, one school found a way to take that harsh news in stride though and used it as a chance to start what has been a huge turnaround the last two years.
SPORTS
Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Brown powers Cherokee past Millville - Baseball recap

Evan Brown went 3-for-4 with a walk, home run, double and two runs scored as Cherokee rallied to defeat Millville, 10-8, in Marlton. Dom Patrizi reached base four times, doing 1-for-2 with three walks, two RBI, a run and a double for Cherokee (6-2), which took a 10-7 lead after scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Brandon Petrick was 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBI and a run, Brandon Prince went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and RBI, and Jeremy Cheeseman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Boys lacrosse: Montclair knocks off No. 7 Ridgewood

Montclair outscored Ridgewood, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, in each of the first two quarters and held off Ridgewood’s rally for a 7-6 win on Thursday in Montclair. Montclair’s lead was 3-1 after a quarter and 5-2 at the half. Entering the fourth quarter, the margin was still three goals, at 7-4, and though Ridgewood shut out Montclair in that final period, the rally ended one goal short.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mainland outlasts Camden Catholic, 11-10 - Girls lacrosse recap

Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff scored four goals each, while Julianna Medina added two goals and three assists as Mainland outlasted Camden Catholic, 11-10 in Linwood to snap a four-game losing streak. Tied at halftime 5-5, Mainland (5-5) outscored its guests 6-5 in ths second half. Riley Dundee scored six...
CAMDEN, NJ
