ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Maps or not, the 'starting gun' for states that want broadband funds is in May

By Ben Brody Issie Lapowsky
protocol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Davidson, the Commerce Department official the disbursement of $42 billion in federal funds for building out broadband infrastructure, told Protocol the "starting gun" of the program will go off May 16, when states can officially start declaring they want the money. The five-year plans that states are supposed...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives funds for broadband internet expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of Mississippians will have access to faster internet thanks to grant funding from the federal government. United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves made the announcement on Friday, March 25, along with United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.). “Today, we mark the award of over $32 million in broadband […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ars Technica

Airlines’ faulty altimeters spur FCC plan to regulate wireless receivers

The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted to launch an inquiry into poorly designed wireless devices that receive transmissions from outside their allotted frequencies. The Notice of Inquiry (NOI) approved Thursday could result in new receiver regulations and is the first major step in the FCC's quest to prevent future conflicts like the high-profile battle between the aviation and cellular industries, in which a 5G rollout was delayed because airplane altimeters receive transmissions from the wrong spectrum band.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Infrastructure#Protocol#Ntia
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FCC
protocol.com

Biden is bailing out nukes. He’ll need to do that and more.

Good day, and Happy Earth Day Eve to all who celebrate. Consider this email our gift to you, dear Protocol Climate reader. We love you just as much as we love the planet. (Was that too much? Sorry, but it’s true.) Today, we’re looking at the Biden administration’s nuclear bailout plan and the worst trend on Earth. Sorry, we’ll get you a puppy next year. We promise.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Commerce Department puts solar industry on ice

The U.N. secretary-general recently warned that the world is “sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” So it is a tragic irony that the most immediate and sweeping threat to President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda comes not from the recent push for more fossil fuel development or the intransigence of climate deniers, but from a little-noticed but devastating decision at the Biden administration’s Commerce Department that is bringing America’s booming solar growth to a screeching halt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KGET 17

The More You Know: discounts available for your Home Internet Cost

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rosalinda Orozco with CETF to learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program that helps ensure that households can afford the Home Internet they need for work, school, healthcare and more,” said Orozco. To learn...
COMPUTERS
FOXBusiness

Verizon Wireless customers report outages across US

Verizon Wireless customers were reporting outages across the U.S. on Wednesday. The outages were first reported shortly after noon, according to DownDetector.com, which monitors outages across telecommunications and internet platforms. The vast majority of reports were coming from the West Coast, in major cities like Seattle, Los Angles, San Francisco,...
TECHNOLOGY
CBS LA

Verizon customers experiencing outages across United States

Thousands of Verizon Wireless customers throughout the United States are reporting outages Wednesday afternoon, with the large majority of reports stemming from the West Coast. DownDetector, a website engineered to detect mobile service and online service outages, displayed nearly 25,000 reported outages as of 2 p.m. - 96% of which came from mobile phone users.A statement from Verizon read: "We are aware of an issue impacting voice calls for some Verizon customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue."The outages started streaming in at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. At around 4:40 p.m. Verizon released an updated statement which revealed the cause of the outages. "A fiber issue in the core of the network caused some of our customers to experience intermittent call failures today. The issue was identified and resolved by Verizon engineers and the majority of impacted customers should be seeing service as usual. If any customer is still experiencing lingering issues, please restart your device. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."Outages were also reported in several other large metropolitan areas like Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, Las Vegas and Reno. 
TECHNOLOGY
thecentersquare.com

Experts question 'green' claims for electric vehicles

(The Center Square) – Some experts this Earth Day are questioning whether electric vehicles (EV) are actually as environmentally friendly as initially claimed by automakers and government officials. In the words of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s automakers are speeding to an “all-electric future,” despite looming supply chain issues, chip...
MICHIGAN STATE
protocol.com

California might require employers to disclose workplace surveillance

Worker surveillance technologies — which can track keystrokes or mouse movements, watch which programs are open on a computer and record how long workers stay on a website — have a new challenge in the California State Assembly. The Workplace Technology Accountability Act, or Assembly Bill 1651, would...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy