OSHA, police investigating Clover SC construction site after NC man dies, officials say

Law enforcement and regulatory agencies from York County and South Carolina are investigating after a Charlotte-area man died Wednesday at a residential construction site in Clover .

Marvin Eugene Long, 56, died at the scene on U.S. 321 at Old Carriage Road Wednesday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. Long was pinned underneath his work vehicle as he delivered fuel at the site, according to Gast and Sgt. Tracy Reid of the Clover Police Department .

He lived in Indian Trail, N.C., Gast said., which is in Union County east of Charlotte.

The coroner’s office and Clover police are continuing to investigate, officials said.

The area is a few miles south of the North Carolina state line, west of Lake Wylie, Rock Hill and Charlotte.

The S.C. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified because South Carolina law requires notification after any workplace death . OSHA officials started an investigation Thursday, said Lesia Kudelka, spokesperson for S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation.

“S.C. OSHA will be looking for any OSHA violations that may have in any way contributed to the incident,” Kudelka said Thursday in a written email statement to The Herald.

Investigations typically take as long as two months, Kudelka said.