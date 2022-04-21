ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coarsegold, CA

Increased demand for parent volunteers

By Shayla Girardin
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTeLg_0fGTRxPT00

As students return to school and sports, parents are taking a more active role in the classroom and out on the field.

Districts started slowly bringing parent volunteers back last semester, but now that students are back in the classroom full-time, these volunteers are crucial and it's not just in the classroom!

From little leagues to field trips, volunteers are in high demand.

Kelsey Klemme is a working parent and proud mom of two and most recently, she's taken on the title of "coach."

"It keeps me really busy," said Klemme. "Of course, mom life is busy, then being the manager of our t-ball team."

Klemme is now serving as the coach of her son's t-ball team in Coarsegold. She says "balancing it all" is something she sees many parents facing since COVID restrictions have lifted.

"We have moms with two other kids, they have a baby on the hip and they're helping me wrangle kids," said Klemme. "Opening back up, it's a blessing for our family but it can be a curse when it comes to your schedule. It's really based on making the most of our time together."

But it's not just out on the ball field -- parents are also playing a vital role in the classroom.

"They run small groups, some help with our intervention, so we can make sure kids are getting caught up from all the things that happened with COVID," said Oraze Elementary School Principal Robyn Snyder.

At Oraze Elementary School in Clovis, you'll catch parents assisting teachers, helping in the office and supervising field trips.

Giving some much needed relief to both teachers and staff.

"It's definitely a balance," said parent volunteer Jennifer Redekop. "I try to make it work and fortunately, my work schedule is pretty flexible so I can still volunteer."

From school to sports, the extra hands are still needed.

"We will always take volunteers," said Snyder. "We have an event tomorrow (Friday) that we would love to have volunteers here during lunch."

Volunteers are always in demand. If you're interested, reach out to your child's school.

Comments / 4

Related
BBC

Volunteers clear Leeds park of litter after '420' meet-up

A group of student volunteers have tidied Hyde Park, in Leeds, after hundreds of people left litter following the annual "420" event. Hundreds of people congregated on Woodhouse Moor on Wednesday for "420 Day" - an unofficial gathering synonymous with marijuana use. The group of Leeds Beckett students organised the...
ENVIRONMENT
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Goodwill superstore and donation center opens

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill Industries of South Central California marked the opening of a new Hanford superstore and combined donation center Friday with a ribbon cutting. The new store is five times larger than the Lemoore location and will employ 22 full-time employees allowing the company to...
HANFORD, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaweah Health to build $500M wing

Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is planning to replace one of its hospital's wings with a nine-story, $500 million facility, Visalia Times Delta reported April 20. The building would add 240 rooms at twice the space of the current aging wing. It will have a pharmacy, cafeteria and basement. The project...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Society
City
Coarsegold, CA
Majic 93.3

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Another Texarkana MobilePack, May 6&7

You gotta love Tacos4Life and its mission to feed hungry kids all over the planet. Their promise is for every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, nachos, or salad you buy, you provide a meal to a child in need. Our Texarkana Tacos4Life is making plans to fulfill that promise with another MobilePack coming up Friday and Saturday, May 6 & 7, and they need our help to make it happen.
TEXARKANA, AR
Pyramid

Students teach students with STEM pilot program

After enough work and study, as the saying goes, the student becomes the teacher and that was the case at Trailside Elementary School on Wednesday. The Students Teaching Students STEM Pilot Program is a new model that helps sixth-grade students teach their second-grade peers to complete a series of robotics-related challenges. The STEM fair happened during the day so as many students as possible could participate, and it took the pressure off of teachers to create activities for the day.
EDUCATION
deseret.com

Opinion: Don’t take meals away from kids this summer

Without swift action from Congress, children in Utah are at risk of losing access to meals this summer, and many more next school year. That’s because critical child nutrition waivers will soon expire and so far, Congress has failed to authorize the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend them.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Little Leagues#Charity#Covid#Oraze Elementary School
HeySoCal

The ‘Sweet’ Alice Easter Giveaway is underway

“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
CHARITIES
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy