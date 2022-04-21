ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Residents speak out on lack of city response to string of arsons in Bayview

sfbayview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent string of arson and unsatisfactory responses from city officials, property management and local critical intervention control has residents of San Francisco’s Bayview Hunters Point district declaring, “enough is enough.”. This morning around 6:30 a.m. marked the third incident in a series of arson attempts on...

sfbayview.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay couple convicted of stealing 500K from casino

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction of a Livermore couple in a gambling scheme that bilked over half a million dollars from the 580 Casino between 2015 and 2017. The couple were originally charged in stealing approximately $4 million, according to a 2020 press release that accompanied the initial charges. […]
LIVERMORE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsons#Sf Bay#Bayview Hunters Point#Sf Bay View
KRON4 News

Antioch car does ‘donuts’ in parking lot, gets towed

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Antioch police towed a car after causing a public disturbance in a parking lot. The car collided into another and left when police arrived. Officials say multiple complaints were issued to the police. Bystanders say the car was performing donuts (when a car drives in circles) before it hit another car. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Man held in fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
blavity.com

Black Couple Win Lawsuit After Claiming Police Profiled Them In Their Own Store

A California city has agreed to pay $150,000 to Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, a Black couple who said they were racially profiled when police asked to them prove they own their clothing boutique. The coupled, who filed a lawsuit last year, said they were working late at the store when a Tiburon police officer entered the building in August and asked them to identify themselves.
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arson Death Of 85-Year-Old Grandmother Played Role In San Mateo Execution-Style Slaying

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – The death of an 85-year-old grandmother in a 2019 East Palo home arson fire has been linked to the execution-style slaying of Ueta Savelio Muasika Jr. in 2020, San Mateo police detectives disclosed Tuesday. Two suspects — 30-year-old Isileli Mahe and 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi — were arrested on Monday after a lengthy investigation. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested Mahe...
SAN MATEO, CA
Government Technology

California Jail Inmates May Be Issued Electronic Bracelets

(TNS) — Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties. But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to...
KRON4 News

FBI seeking wanted fugitive, asks for public’s help

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The FBI San Francisco Division is asking for the public’s help in locating Cristian Rios Mora, a wanted fugitive who is a member of the Midtown Menlo street gang and associate of the Nuestra Familia (NF) prison gang. Mora is wanted for allegedly conspiring to possess and distribute more than 50 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Owner of New Oakland Cannabis Dispensary Shot Sunday Morning

OAKLAND (KPIX) — An early Sunday morning burglary at an Oakland dispensary led to a shooting that injured a business owner. Cannabis merchants said this is the latest example of their industry under attack and it’s more dangerous to do business now than before marijuana was legal. Oakanna is a brand new dispensary on Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt that opened a week ago on April 16. Police said that just before 4:30 a.m. a group of burglars tripped an alarm. The owner Joshua Chase received the alert and went to investigate. Police said someone shot him, wounding him in the foot. Cannabis...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy