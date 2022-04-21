ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Lively Celebrates Bubbles in Betty Buzz Commercial

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2JZ7_0fGTQnw400

Blake Lively is bringing the bubbles with her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage Betty Buzz.

Lively spent three years crafting Betty Buzz, which comes in five flavors: tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime, and ginger beer.

The beverages, which don’t include artificial flavors or sweeteners, can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with any spirit.

In the first ad, Lively says, “When I first started Betty Buzz, I set out to create the best sparkling drink out there. Made with only real fruit, no junk, something anyone in the family could enjoy.”

She adds while bubbles surround her, “But I had one principle. There could never be too many bubbles.”

Lively recently called herself a “bubble nut,” telling People magazine, “In my not quite humble enough opinion, the key to a sparkling drink is the bubble size. There must be a ton of bubbles, but they also have to be small and tightly packed together so they explode when you pour your drink or gulp it from the bottle.”

There were “countless trials” done to get the right carbonation for Betty Buzz.

She noted, “So, of course we had to launch our first commercial as one in celebration of our teeny tiny heroes. Bubbles! High five for whoever accurately guesses how many times I said bubbles in this statement without rereading.”

A few months ago, Lively discussed the support that Betty Buzz has gotten from non-drinkers. She told the outlet, “I’ve been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it’s been really cool and overwhelming to see people’s responses to it. It’s been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said, ‘Thank you.’

“I’m so happy to have something [like this], because I thought I’d be an outlier,” she went on. “It’s a mixer, but I’m the one person who doesn’t drink, and I have a mixer. But it’s been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it.”

In case you didn’t know, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin in 2018, making him a co-owner and face of the brand.

Two years ago, his investment in the brand paid off since Diageo purchased it for $610 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Reason Blake Lively Doesn't Drink Alcohol

Blake Lively is a force to be reckoned with on the big screen. From playing upper east sider, Serena Van Der Woodsen in "Gossip Girl," to the bold and athletic Bridget Vreeland in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," there's no denying that Lively's talent has a wide range. That said, recently the Los Angeles-native has taken some time away from the Hollywood scene to focus on other ventures, as noted by Distractify. Fans need not worry though, Lively has no plans to retire from acting just yet. The "Simple Favor" star took her first stab at directing, helping direct Taylor Swift's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and is also focused on parenting her three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty (via Los Angeles Times).
DRINKS
POPSUGAR

Every Important Moment in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Love Story

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to have one of the most idyllic relationships in Hollywood. They're silly, loving, gorgeous — really, what's not to love about the couple? Not only do they both have cheekbones that can cut glass and hilariously dry senses of humor, but the two also have a long and romantic history together.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Hello Magazine

What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile. Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubbles#Diageo#Fruit#Grapefruit
mansionglobal.com

Kaley Cuoco Sells Los Angeles Mansion for Nearly $16.2 Million

The custom-made Los Angeles home of actor Kaley Cuoco and her equestrian ex-husband, Karl Cook, has sold for nearly $16.2 million. The nearly 11,000-square-foot Hidden Hills residence sold on March 31 in an off-market deal, according to public records. It had been home to Ms. Cuoco, 36, and Mr. Cook, 31, since early 2020. The couple bought it together for $11.75 million through two separate trusts connected to their business managers.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Lucy, One Of Danny Devito’s Children, Talks About How Hard Dating Is For Celebrity Kids

There is no cuter proof of Danny Devito’s place as Hollywood’s best father than heartwarming family photos that have been posted. You cannot deny the big hearty smile on his face whenever he’s with his kids, and that combo is every photographer and viewer’s delight! Danny Devito’s children give him absolute joy whenever he is around them. The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star got married to Rhea Perlman, the Poms and Cheers actress, in 1982 after more than a decade of dating, and together they created this wonderful family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock’s Mom Calls Out Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: “You Don’t Even Go Every Year”

Chris Rock’s mom, Rose Rock, is sharing her thoughts on Will Smith slapping her son at the 2022 Oscars ceremony a month one month removed from the moment. Rock, an author and motivational speaker, told WIS that the comedian is doing well but “still processing” the incident that led Smith to resign from the Academy. The organization has since announced that Smith, who won best actor for his performance in King Richard, is banned from all events, including the Oscars ceremonies, for the next 10 years.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Introduce New "No Violence" Policy Ahead of 2022 ShowRed Table...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Reveals Why She Kept Jake Funk Romance Private: ‘Nothing Good’ Came From Past Public Relationships

Just for them. Hannah Ann Sluss wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Jake Funk out of the spotlight — especially after her very public split from former Bachelor Peter Weber. "I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision," the model, 25, told Us Weekly exclusively at the […]
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy