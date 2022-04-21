Blake Lively Celebrates Bubbles in Betty Buzz Commercial

Blake Lively is bringing the bubbles with her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage Betty Buzz.

Lively spent three years crafting Betty Buzz, which comes in five flavors: tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime, and ginger beer.

The beverages, which don’t include artificial flavors or sweeteners, can be enjoyed on their own or mixed with any spirit.

In the first ad, Lively says, “When I first started Betty Buzz, I set out to create the best sparkling drink out there. Made with only real fruit, no junk, something anyone in the family could enjoy.”

She adds while bubbles surround her, “But I had one principle. There could never be too many bubbles.”

Lively recently called herself a “bubble nut,” telling People magazine, “In my not quite humble enough opinion, the key to a sparkling drink is the bubble size. There must be a ton of bubbles, but they also have to be small and tightly packed together so they explode when you pour your drink or gulp it from the bottle.”

There were “countless trials” done to get the right carbonation for Betty Buzz.

She noted, “So, of course we had to launch our first commercial as one in celebration of our teeny tiny heroes. Bubbles! High five for whoever accurately guesses how many times I said bubbles in this statement without rereading.”

A few months ago, Lively discussed the support that Betty Buzz has gotten from non-drinkers. She told the outlet, “I’ve been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it’s been really cool and overwhelming to see people’s responses to it. It’s been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said, ‘Thank you.’

“I’m so happy to have something [like this], because I thought I’d be an outlier,” she went on. “It’s a mixer, but I’m the one person who doesn’t drink, and I have a mixer. But it’s been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it.”

In case you didn’t know, Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds bought a stake in Aviation Gin in 2018, making him a co-owner and face of the brand.

Two years ago, his investment in the brand paid off since Diageo purchased it for $610 million.