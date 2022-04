ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — J.D. Martinez is not in the Boston Red Sox lineup for a third straight game. He has left adductor tightness. Rob Refsnyder, who the Red Sox signed to a minor league deal in the offseason, will serve as the DH and bat ninth. Boston selected him to the 40-man roster and promoted him earlier this week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO