With just over a month to go until the premiere of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the marketing campaign is starting to kick off, which includes the series being the focus of an upcoming issue of Total Film. In honor of the upcoming story, the series is the focus of two different covers for the magazine, with one being the standard cover and the other being a subscriber exclusive, focusing on Obi-Wan's lightsaber instead of promoting the various stories that are inside of the issue. The new issue hits newsstands on April 28th and the subscriber exclusive is already in the mail. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO