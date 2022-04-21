ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Gamenight: Sabres, Devils scoreless

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAxlf_0fGTQIlf00

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold's second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.)
2.)
3.)

What's Next:
The blue and gold come back to Buffalo to host the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 23. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. EST.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Best Defensive Partner for Owen Power

Now that he has spent a few games in the NHL, Owen Power has shown the tip of the iceberg as far as his skillset goes. With that in mind, his playstyle is still rough around the edges, and he could use some structure to his gameplay. Head coach Don Granato has put Power in almost every situation so far to presumably test where he may fit into the roster’s grand scheme, and it is fairly easy to notice what he needs in his defensive partner.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

NHL Buzz: Raanta leaves Hurricanes victory with injury

Nurse out for Oilers; Pastrnak, Lindholm not expected to play for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Antti Raanta left a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday with a lower-body injury. The...
NHL
WKBW-TV

Sabres top Islanders 5-3 for 4th straight win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres struck first and never looked back as the team picked up a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. It was their second-to-last home game of the season. The Sabres got their first goal 12 minutes into the game...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
State
New York State
City
Newark, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS Sports

Bettor accidentally wagers $250 on Buffalo Sabres, wins $10K

A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins

In the next-to-last home game of the 2021-22 season, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (24-43-11) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (45-23-11). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 4:00 p.m. EDT (TNT, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the fourth and final meeting of the season between...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
WITN

Hurricanes come back to beat Devils in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored at 1:39 of overtime off a nice assist by defenseman Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to beat the Devils 3-2 on Saturday. The Hurricanes’ third straight win gave them 110 points and a two-point lead...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

3 Takeaways: Second Period Sinks Isles in 5-3 Loss to Sabres

Noah Dobson has goal and assist, but Islanders winless streak reaches four games. The New York Islanders winless streak reached four games (0-3-1) on Saturday afternoon, as the Isles fell 5-3 to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows scored for the Islanders, who...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres beat Islanders in chippy battle

The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to a season-best four games on Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#Summary Losi#Keybank Center
PIX11

Buffalo Sabres beat New York Islanders 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 in a game between two non-playoff teams. Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson’s rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly […]
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

TAGE THOMPSON RIFLES ONE-TIMER PAST SOROKIN; IS HE LEGIT?

Thompson can really rip it, probably one of the best shots in the NHL pound for pound. Helps when you're 6'6"... For the longest time it was a foregone conclusion that the St. Louis Blues won the Ryan O'Reilly trade. However, nowadays it is looking more & more like the Tage Thompson trade. But is he legit?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Bratt Returns Today as Devils Face Red Wings | PRE-GAME STORY

On the heels of a tough overtime loss on Saturday, the Devils look for a weekend sweep of Prudential Center opponents. The Devils conclude a three-game homestand this afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings. You can watch the game on MSG+ 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read...
NEWARK, NJ
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings host Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day

Year after year, Detroit Red Wings fans show extraordinary support. This season was no different, and the Red Wings will celebrate the best fans in hockey on Saturday, closing out their 2021-22 home schedule against the Pittsburgh Penguins for Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
692
Followers
3K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy