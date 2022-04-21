Gamenight: Sabres, Devils scoreless

The Buffalo Sabres are in Newark, New Jersey taking on the Devils for the blue and gold's second-to-last road game of 2021-22. Tage Thompson sits four goals shy of 40 for the season.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.)

2.)

3.)

What's Next:

The blue and gold come back to Buffalo to host the New York Islanders on Saturday, April 23. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 12:30 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Brian Koziol starts at 11:30 a.m. EST.