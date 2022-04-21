Easter Burglars Steal 4 Cars After Suspects ‘Rammed Through’ Parker Repair Shop

By Anna Maria Basquez

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Officers said an Easter night smash-and-grab was the first time in Parker they’ve seen cars smashed out of an auto parts store or dealer in Parker.

“This is the first one where they rammed through (the shop) that I can remember,” said Sgt. Nick Eckmann, Parker Police Department. “The burglary and auto theft happened at Parker Imports. Four cars were stolen where they gained access inside illegally and rammed their way out using those cars.”

Officers would not yet say how many people perpetrated the crime nor what type of cars were taken.

The auto parts store is branded as a full-service auto repair shop and showed on its website recent servicing done to cars including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche models in addition to several small and mid-size SUVs.

The burglary occurred sometime during the night of April 17, he said, though it was reported at 6:45 a.m. on April 18. The store is at 9078 Woodman Way in Parker, Suite B.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been taken into custody as of yet, he said. Anyone who witnessed anything should call Parker Police Department at 303-841-9800.