ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

High court rules for state in case of man shackled at trial

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkmQK_0fGTQ9uN00

The Supreme Court said Thursday that a federal appeals court was wrong when it ordered Michigan to retry or release a convicted murderer because his rights were violated when he was shackled at trial.

In a decision that split the court 6-3 along ideological lines, the court's conservative majority said that a federal appeals court was wrong to apply only one legal test to conclude that the man should be released or retried. The justices said the appeals court should have applied two different legal tests, not just one, and that the man's case didn't pass the second test.

State courts had agreed that shackling Ervine Davenport at his trial violated his rights but said the error was harmless because it did not affect the verdict in his case. Davenport then took his case to federal court, and an appeals court concluded he should be released or retried.

Writing for the majority, Justice Neil Gorsuch disagreed. He said that: “When a state court has ruled on the merits of a state prisoner’s claim, a federal court cannot grant relief without first applying both” a test the court outlined in a 1993 Supreme Court case and a second one Congress mandated when it passed a 1996 law, the Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act. The law made it more difficult for prisoners to challenge their convictions.

Gorsuch wrote that even assuming Davenport succeeded under the 1993 test, he failed the second because the Michigan Court of Appeals had not acted unreasonably in deciding the case. Gorsuch noted that the court had found Davenport's shackling “harmless for two reasons," because of the overwhelming evidence against him and because jurors said it did not affect their verdict.

But Justice Elena Kagan, writing for herself and the court's two other liberal justices, said requiring courts to apply both tests was “make-work.” She said the court had twice in recent years said that applying the 1993 test alone is sufficient because it is "harder for a prisoner to meet." She wrote that requiring courts to do both tests is a “pointless demand.”

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who argued the case for the state, said the high court's decision “ensures that state court decisions that determine an error at trial was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt are given the deference and respect they are due — not just in Michigan, but across the country."

Messages left for Davenport's attorney were not immediately returned.

Davenport's case traces back to the 2007 death of Annette White. The two had been attending a gathering together and left in a car. Both had used cocaine, and White died during a struggle while the two were driving. Davenport said White had attacked him. A jury convicted him of murder and sentenced him to life in prison.

Davenport appealed, arguing that his rights were violated because he was shackled during his trial at the waist, wrist, and ankles. Five of the twelve jurors said they remembered seeing the shackles, but all said the shackles did not affect their deliberations. State courts concluded that Davenport's shackling didn't affect the case's outcome.

A federal appeals court, however, said the restraints “branded Davenport as having a violent nature” and were “inherently prejudicial.” It ordered Michigan to retry Davenport or release him. The high court reversed that decision.

The case is Brown, Acting Warden v. Davenport, 20-826.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
WTNH

High court approves disciplinary hearings for absent Conn. judge

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court unanimously voted Tuesday to begin disciplinary proceedings against a state judge who has not shown up to work for more than two years while continuing to be paid. The court approved an investigation into Judge Alice Bruno and whether there are grounds to remove or suspend her. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
MSNBC

Court orders lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants to be disbarred

On Friday, a Virginia court disbarred Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who has represented several high-profile Jan. 6 defendants. His clients have included Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander, according to Politico, the first to report Moseley's disbarment. Both Rhodes and Alexander have been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#State Court#Court Case#Appellate Court#The Supreme Court#Unreasonab
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Essence

How Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation On The Supreme Court Will Impact The Next Generation Of Black Attorneys

Last week, Judge Jackson became the first Black woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s US Senate confirmation hearings were a tough watch for Black women, particularly when it came to the relentless questioning from those who ultimately voted against her. The inquisitions were posed through a lens of legal concern, but packed enough force that they felt like racist, personal attacks on her character. This treatment was not unlike what young law students, like Tyler Lawson, a first year law student at the University of Chicago, have endured from white peers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy