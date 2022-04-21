ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Julia Roberts returns to TV in Watergate-era series 'Gaslit'

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411ryB_0fGTQ81e00

Julia Roberts says she was so gleeful at the sight of Sean Penn arriving on the set of their TV series “ Gaslit," she nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction.

“He came in full hair, makeup and costume, and I was so excited I ran to hug him and I was running with such velocity that between my body pad and his body pad, I just kind of bounced off of him, I can’t believe that his head didn’t come off apart from his costume,” said Roberts. “We were laughing so hard.”

Penn plays John Mitchell, the former attorney general under Richard Nixon. Roberts is his wife, Martha Mitchell, known as “the mouth of the south,” a regular on talk shows who would eavesdrop on her husband's phone conversations and tip off reporters with gossip about Washington's elite. Her loose lips were viewed as such a problem that her husband ordered security to keep her in a hotel room for 24 hours after the Watergate hotel break-in. Mitchell claimed they removed the phones and television and she was assaulted and injected with a tranquilizer to keep her from trying to leave. The ordeal was so traumatizing it led to her eventual breakdown and the end of the couple's marriage.

“Gaslit,” debuting Sunday, isn't just another retelling of the Watergate scandal, but instead focuses on lesser-known stories from the era, like Martha Mitchell's. The show is based on the first season of the podcast “Slow Burn" hosted by Leon Neyfakh.

Roberts, who is also an executive producer, was interested in “the idea that we can dig into something that’s a part of American history and show people things that they didn’t know at all, or that they thought they knew but maybe they were wrong.”

She feels protective of Mitchell’s legacy and hopes viewers see beyond the exterior of the big personality.

“She had a stutter. She was dyslexic. She had a lot of anxiety talking in front of people, which you would never see when you watch any of the footage of her. She’s so witty and quick and sharp, and she doesn’t miss a beat. It’s impossible to believe that she was nervous in front of people, and yet she really was. It really kind of crippled her, and I think it’s one of the things that led her to drink excessively before some of these performances — because they really were performances — that really wasn’t her personality deep down inside.”

“Gaslit” also gives a literal voice to Maureen “Mo” Dean, the wife of White House counsel John Dean.

Maureen Dean, a striking woman with blond hair, was a regular on camera during the Watergate hearings, seated stoically and silently behind her husband as he testified.

Betty Gilpin portrays Maureen Dean in “Gaslit" (with Dan Stevens as John) and says she was surprised by her research of the series.

“My dad was a huge Watergate-head and was obsessed with the hearings and would always tell me about how everyone was glued to the television. I was prepared to watch this thrilling series that I couldn’t take my eyes away from." Instead she found: "It’s the driest, most boring (thing) and just drones on."

That realization gave Gilpin a window into her character and the public's fascination with this young woman in the background on their television.

"I feel like the cameraman was like, ‘Look at this beautiful blonde. I’m going to frame her in because we got to keep the viewers.'"

The Maureen Dean we see in “Gaslit” is much more than just a woman standing by her man, but an informed person with strong opinions on the administration who won't hesitate to check her husband's ego when necessary.

“Our show takes creative license, and it’s not, you know, an exact transcript of what happened," said Gilpin, who also read the 1975 memoir “Mo: A Woman's View of Watergate” to prepare. “I wanted to honor the real Mo Dean, while also taking my own license and creating a three dimensional person.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartbreaking tribute

Julia Roberts doesn't post often on social media but she made an exception back in September to bid a sad farewell to one of her friends. The Pretty Woman actress shared a rare and heartfelt statement in which she paid tribute to her Notting Hill director, Roger Michell, who died on 22 September aged 65. Roger's family announced his passing in a statement, although they did not disclose any information on the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who Is Daniel Humm? 5 Things to Know About Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend

A new romance! Demi Moore is officially dating chef Daniel Humm, Us Weekly can confirm. Moore and Humm originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week in March. The couple sat front row at the show alongside Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The actress was previously married to Freddy […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Secret best friends! Samuel L Jackson, 73, gets a hug from Denzel Washington, 67, as he receives his honorary Oscar... 32 years after they co-starred in Mo' Better Blues

No actor's films have made more money in box office history than Samuel L Jackson, but he had never won an Oscar until Friday, when he was awarded an honorary statuette by the Academy. The 73-year-old known for collaborations with Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino, and a regular feature in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Caitlyn Jenner, Piers Morgan and Trump are begging you to watch their rich white tantrums

Sometimes the world today seems impossibly polarized and every news item boiled down to a story of good versus evil. President Putin versus President Zelenksy. School teachers versus pedophile-obsessed conspiracy theorists. Reproductive rights versus the State of Texas. But other times, the most odious creatures of public and political life suddenly turn on each other — like the thin-skinned rich idiot deathmatch going down between Piers Morgan, Donald Trump, and Caitlyn Jenner. All we need now is for Marjorie Taylor Greene, Marine Le Pen, and Boris Johnson to jump in and we’ve got ourselves a rumble.After throwing a fit and...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Martha Mitchell
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Betty Gilpin
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watergate
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino’s Girlfriends: From Diane Keaton To Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is a Hollywood acting legend whose resume is a long list of iconic roles. First bursting on the scene playing a heroin addict in 1971’s Panic in Needle Park, the 81-year-old Harlem native became a household name a year later with his turn as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and Heat are just a few of the huge hits that followed. He would go on to become the rare performer who achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Academy Award, two Tony awards and two Emmys. More recently, Al lent his talents to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and House of Gucci.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Rifleman’ Star Chuck Connors’ Son Jeff Got a Nice Payday for His First Guest Appearance

The Rifleman creators paid Chuck Connors’ son Jeff a pretty penny to guest star in a 1959 episode of the classic TV Western. The young actor made his television debut in the episode titled Tension. The story followed a rancher named Sid Halpern, who seemed completely normal to the North Fork townsfolk. But he reveals to Lucas that he’s hiding an outlaw’s past. And eventually, that past catches up to him when he ends up in a gunfight with a band of bounty hunters.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Extend Eligibility Window, Delay Nominations Announcement'For...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

619K+
Followers
149K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy