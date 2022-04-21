ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

1 dead following fatal St. George car crash

By Kiah Armstrong
 2 days ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in St. George Wednesday evening.

St. George Police said in a Facebook pos t a 21-year-old man had crashed his car at approximately 100 South Bluff St. at 8:15 p.m. Witnesses reported the man had been driving erratically prior to the crash.

The car had been traveling northbound on Bluff street, crossed the southbound travel lanes, and crashed into the culvert that is the driveway into Spilsbury Mortuary.

The man was driving a white sedan and had to be extricated from the car before he was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries. He was taken into surgery but died as a result of his injuries.

Officials say speed and no seatbelt appear to be contributing factors to his injuries.

This was a single-car crash. No other injuries were reported.

In a statement, St. George Police said:

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the driver. His name will not be released at this time. We implore you to slow down, wear your seatbelt, put your phone down and other distractions away while behind the wheel, and never drive impaired.”

