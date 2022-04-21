ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

One person dies after car strikes home in Miami County

By Knss Staff
 2 days ago

The driver of a car has died after the vehicle went airborne, struck the roof of an eastern Kansas home and landed on its side. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Bucyrus.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found a 2018 Dodge Charger flipped on its passenger side in the backyard of the home. Authorities say the driver went over a set of railroad tracks and lost control.

The vehicle struck a ditch before going airborne. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were inside the home, but were uninjured. Authorities believe the driver may have been speeding.

