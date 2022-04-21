ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin governor vetoes bill lifting CRNA supervision restrictions

By Patsy Newitt -
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have significantly eliminated requirements for physician collaboration with all...

Chad Ritchie
2d ago

He vetoed the bill because it was brought by the republicans plan and simple. Evers dont give two cents what happens to health care workers.

