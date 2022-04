Completing a marathon can be emotional for anyone, but for Henry Richard, completing his first Boston Marathon was about so much more than running. In 2013, he lost his 8-year-old brother, Martin, in the Boston Marathon bombing — he was the youngest victim of the three who were killed. Ever since, the Richard family have found countless ways to honor their son while also making the city they love a better place for all. Henry’s been involved with much of it, but he’s also been working toward a personal goal of his: To complete the Boston Marathon himself.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO