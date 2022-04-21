ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casino donates big check (literally) to United Way

By D.K. Wright
 2 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. ( WTRF )

A check for $15,973.14 was handed to the executive director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley on Thursday.

It came from Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack from their game changer program.

“Our donations are comprised of not only our guests providing their extra change that they can get from our slot machines by dropping their tickets into those donation boxes, but it’s also contributions from our employees,” said Kim Florence, regional president and general manager of Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack. “They are able to wear jeans on Fridays, and to do so they provide a donation to the local charity we’re supporting for that month.”

“This donation goes right into our annual campaign, Give Where You Live, because all donations stay local,” said Jessica Nixon-Rine, executive director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley. “This is such a special donation because it is made up of a lot of little individual donations from folks who visit the casino. And essentially that’s what the United Way does year-round. We take donations from different people, different organizations, different individuals.”

Next month’s donations will go to the Augusta Levy Learning Center, because it’s Autism Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 2

