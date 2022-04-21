ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

WVU Tech hosts students interested in nursing

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22veyS_0fGTLXIb00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students from the Fayette Institute of Technology got a better idea of nursing after a visit to WVU Tech.

A group from the Fayette Institute of Technology toured the Beckley campus to check out its nursing facility. The group also ate lunch and participated in a quiz game.

F.I.T. Instructor Annette Ashley said this is a great opportunity for her students to figure out what they want to do for their futures.

Some of them know they want to go into nursing and they’re still undecided as to where they want to go so this will be good for them to learn about the program here and it’s close to home,” said Ashley.

Ashley said her students have the potential to certify as a medical assistant, a phlebotomist or as a certified nursing assistant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

YMCA of Southern WV opens registration for summer events

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An affordable summer day camp in Beckley opens for registration. The YMCA of Southern West Virginia offers a $35 non-refundable enrollment fee for their day camp. Deposits are due by May 20. Registration packets are located at the YMCA welcome desk or by printing the packet found on their website. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Career and job fair makes inaugural appearance in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The first diversity career and job fair welcomed potential applicants at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center. Organizations who came to show they were hiring were the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Wal-Mart, Food Lion, and others who want to help the public find work. Tina Pannell, organizer, and owner of the Diversity Career and […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman pleads guilty to interstate drug running

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman pleaded guilty to interstate travel in aid of the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Ciara Harvey, 26, admitted to running methamphetamine between Beckley and Winston-Salem, North Carolina on December 15, 2017. Harvey added that she had been making these roundtrips to deliver methamphetamine once every two […]
BECKLEY, WV
Newberry Observer

PTC vet tech student proud to be ‘68-Tango’

NEWBERRY COUNTY — They have bravely distinguished themselves on the battlefield, served with honor, proven their loyalty and saved countless lives. Oh, and they also adore a good belly rub. They are military working dogs, or MWDs, and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) trains all Army veterinarians and...
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Education
Beckley, WV
Sports
KVIA

Western Tech celebrates first nursing graduating class

EL PASO, Texas - Western Tech's Nursing Class of 2022 walked across the stage today and received their diplomas. The 18 graduates at today's ceremony underwent a rigorous 30-months program. The group took courses and training online for a career that is hands-on traditionally due to the constraints during the pandemic.
EL PASO, TX
WVNS

Investigation underway at Raleigh County School

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Reports of sexual assault at a Raleigh County school are under investigation. The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department received a report of sexual assault involving students at Daniels Elementary School. Detectives assigned to the investigation would not comment. We did, however, speak with Raleigh County Superintendent David Price. He said they […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu Tech#F I T#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

West Virginia prepares for possible primary election confusion

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s primary election is just three weeks from Tuesday, and there are some big concerns about potential voter confusion. That’s because there are some big changes this year. Elections always have the possibility for confusion with so many items on the ballot. The biggest change this year is that the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVU, Thomas Hospital merge

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced today that WVU Healthcare Systems would be merging with Thomas Hospital of South Charleston. Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper made the following statement regarding the merger, “The Kanawha County Commission recognizes the critical and vital role that the former Thomas Healthcare system served as part of the tertiary healthcare system for not just Kanawha County, but all of Southern West Virginia. The Kanawha County Commission and our public safety agencies look forward to working with WVU Healthcare Systems. We know we will have a strong and productive relationship.”
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy