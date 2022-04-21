ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BEARS HOSTED 3 NEW PLAYERS IN TODAY'S PRACTICE!

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Doug Kyed, the Bears worked out three offensive Tackles today:. This is great news! I know that these are not necessarily the biggest names, but they are still solid players. Caleb Benenoch is 27 and he was a 5th round pick for the...

The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
Chicago Sports Nation

BEARS NATION OFFICIAL DRAFT SEASON HANDBOOK

It’s draft season baby! The NFL draft is next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and even though I will be moving at that time I will be watching as much as I can. I have spent a lot of my down time in the last 6 months watching film and reading scouting reports for over 400 draft prospects (information I’ve turned into a Madden draft class you can find in the XBOX file share under the name jrwhitcomb). Now, it’s time to put all that work into practice. Today I have for you: Top 5 rankings at every single position, Bears Mock Drafts on two different simulators with and without trades, a full all NFL three round predictive mock draft, a special ‘What I Would Do’ 1-Round mock draft, a Rankings to Needs 1-Round Mock Draft and a simulated 7-round mock draft where I selected for ALL FOUR NFC NORTH TEAMS. This was loads of fun to make, so I hope you enjoy. I will be back next Friday to discuss who the Bears should take with the first round out the way, and then the week after that to analyze and grade who the Bears, and the whole NFC North, did take. Please, please, please, let me know your thoughts on Twitter @joeywhitc.
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every draft-day trade the Dolphins have made during the Chris Grier Era

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of trades in recent years that have impacted their draft stock for the 2022 NFL draft that will start Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. With four draft picks, general manager Chris Grier has the fewest selections of any team’s decision-maker for the annual event. There’s a chance that Miami will try and move around in the draft to grab a player they want or get more picks, so maybe it would be smart to look back at their history when doing so.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at Bears offensive line depth after Julién Davenport signing

The Chicago Bears signed offensive tackle Julién Davenport to a one-year deal, which makes him the third offensive line move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles. The offensive line is one of Chicago’s top needs this offseason as protecting quarterback Justin Fields remains a top priority. While the Bears have added Lucas Patrick, Dakota Dozier and Davenport, there’s still plenty of work to be done.
CBS Chicago

Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus not concerned over Justin Fields Struggles after completing voluntary 3-day minicamp

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears voluntary three-day minicamp is in the books. CBS 2's Matt Zahn on what amounts to the opening chapter of the Matt Eberflus era on the field.Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus was overall pleased with his first three-day voluntary mini-camp and not concerned with struggles by Justin Fields and the new-look offense, during 11-on-11 drills that the media isn't allowed to shoot video of."Each guy is working through learning the system. When you're learning a new system, you're going to have mistakes. Mistakes are good. Mistakes are learning opportunities, so you have to look at it...
10NEWS

Your guide to the Buccaneers' 2022 NFL Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — When the NFL Draft begins on April 28, the Bucs will be one of the few teams with minimal roster holes. However, there are three positions general manager Jason Licht could prioritize in the selection process. According to most NFL Draft experts, those positions are offensive guard, defensive tackle and tight end.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions select RB Barry Sanders in 1989 NFL Draft [Video]

On April 23, 1989, the Detroit Lions selected RB Barry Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. #OTD in 1989, @Lions drafted future Hall of Famer @BarrySanders. Total hypothetical. If YOU had to race prime Barry Sanders the length of a football field and your life depended on you winning, the head start you'd need would need to be ________ yards? https://t.co/MtmcjY6xNu.
FanSided

3 positions Buccaneers have to address in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers aren’t the type of team to hide their plan ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. This has never really been the case for a team that seemed married to the idea of a tackle in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and Devin White in the first round of 2019.
Tri-City Herald

DeVante Domino: Patriots Trade of N’Keal Harry Being ‘Explored’

The New England Patriots' trade for DeVante Parker has pushed N’Keal Harry farther down the depth chart. ... and, maybe right out the door. Harry has long desired an exit from the Patriots, and now there is news that the club is working to oblige him. NFL Network spoke...
The Associated Press

Buccaneers aim to bolster depth, build for future in draft

27. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (14-5) LAST SEASON: With Tom Brady leading the league in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns, the Bucs followed up winning their first Super Bowl victory in nearly two decades by setting a franchise record for regular season wins and capturing their first NFC South title since 2007. Brady briefly retired after losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the divisional rounds of the playoffs, however the seven-time NFL champion reversed course 40 days later and announced he’ll return for a 23rd season.
The Associated Press

Frugal Patriots look to use draft to get faster at LB, WR

21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7) LAST SEASON: The Patriots spent heavily in free agency last offseason and got great production in return from new additions Matt Judon, Davon Godchaux and Hunter Henry. Still, they got off to a 2-4 start, which included a loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in his return to face his former team. It turned out to be an inflection point. A subsequent seven-game win streak briefly catapulted New England into first place in the AFC East, a position it hadn’t held since Brady’s departure. That was erased by three losses in the final four games, setting up a wild-card playoff matchup with Buffalo. New England’s return to the postseason lasted that one game as the Bills rolled to a 47-17 win.
Tri-City Herald

Lean at Linebacker: Patriots Best Fits for Position of Need in NFL Draft

Starting with the 21st overall pick, the New England Patriots have eight selections in this week's NFL Draft. Barring, of course, the seemingly clockwork trade(s) engineered by Bill Belichick. With their picks the Patriots could pad their depth at virtually any position, but defense is high on the priority list.
