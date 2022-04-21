McConnell, K2 & Populous react after pulling offer to plan future of land around Redding Civic, Rodeo Grounds

The group looking to transform riverfront land around the Redding Civic Auditorium has withdrawn its offer to redevelop the area.

Shannon Phillips, chief operating officer of the McConnell Foundation, said Thursday morning that the group supports the City Council’s decision earlier this week and was proud to have played a part in sparking conversation about how to enhance the area around the civic and the Redding Rodeo Grounds.

The four organizations that made the unsolicited offer last fall were the nonprofit McConnell Foundation, Missouri-based Populous Inc., Redding-based K2 Development Co. and Turtle Bay Exploration Park. They forwarded a 74-page letter of interest in September with imaginative ideas for 45 acres the city owns along the Sacramento River.

Phillips said that while they withdrew their offer, they are still committed to seeing that area developed into something the entire community can enjoy. She also didn’t rule out coming back to the city with a proposal after the riverfront specific plan is updated.

“We are closing the chapter to this effort,” Phillips said. “We are really pleased to see there was such a robust engagement from the community. We feel great about how our offer might have been the catalyst to start those conversations.”

The council voted 4-1 Tuesday night not to designate the land near the Sacramento River as “surplus property” and instead hire a consultant to update the city’s riverfront specific plan. How much that would cost and how long it will take is not known at this time.

Declaring it surplus would have triggered a potential sale of the land.

The vote came after the council heard from 46 residents in support and opposition of putting the land in surplus.

Michael Lockwood, a managing partner of Populous who grew up in Redding, agreed that what the city did Tuesday does not close the door on the potential for the group to revisit its vision for the riverfront.

“We are not walking away from this at all. I think this is a sidestep, not a backstep,” Lockwood said.

But it also will come down to timing, Lockwood said, and right now Populous is very busy designing high-profile projects like a new NBA arena in Las Vegas and a new stadium for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Allen Knott, CEO of K2, said they are disappointed with Tuesday's decision because his company has been building locally for years and saw this as an opportunity to create something special for the community. K2 projects include Market Center in downtown Redding and the Kennett Court affordable apartments on north Lake Boulevard. K2 also will be building affordable apartments near the Redding Center of Hope.

“At the end of the day, we hope something great goes there that we can all enjoy,” Knott said of the land around the Civic Auditorium and Rodeo Grounds.

