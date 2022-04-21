ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

State House passes permitless carry for 18-year-olds, but it won’t become law

By Ian Round
 3 days ago

The state House passed a bill allowing 18-year-olds to carry firearms without permits Thursday, April 21, undeterred by the fact that it will not become law this year.

Lawmakers discussed at length the Second Amendment and liberty, the value of training and permitting, and the maturity of teenagers, even though the Senate Judiciary Committee stalled the bill for this session April 6.

State Rep. Chris Todd (R-Jackson), the bill’s sponsor, said gun “rights (are) provided by God first, and by our Constitution.” He said requiring 18-year-olds to be trained and obtain permits is an “infringement” on their Second Amendment rights.

Todd’s bill would have built on last year’s “Constitutional Carry” law, which allowed anyone 21 and older to carry without a permit. Anyone 18-20 who was honorably discharged from the military was also eligible. Gov. Bill Lee faced criticism from the far right for signing last year’s law, which they viewed as confusing and too moderate.

Todd wanted to extend that right to everyone 18-20 who is not otherwise legally prohibited from carrying a gun. He said the provision allowing honorably discharged young adults to carry “segregates our other 18-year-olds.”

The bill passed 64-28, with two abstentions. Every Memphis Democrat opposed it, as did six Republicans. State Reps. Mark White and John Gillespie of Memphis voted “no.”

Several Memphis lawmakers and a substantial proportion of the Black Caucus spoke against the bill.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) talked about his experience as a 17-year-old in the Marine Corps. He said he was impulsive and competitive, especially with members of the Navy and Air Force.

He became much more mature during boot camp and was grateful for the training he received on handling guns. He said he supported the Second Amendment but that young people without training shouldn’t be allowed to carry.

The first time at target practice, he said, “I think I might have shot somebody else’s target, because I still sucked at shooting.”

State Rep. Johnny Shaw (D-Bolivar) echoed that sentiment, saying the law would put guns in too many dangerous hands.

“I do think maybe we might be giving some people legality to carry guns that right now don’t deserve it,” Shaw said.

And state Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) noted guns are much more powerful and accurate than they were when the Bill of Rights was adopted. He also brought up youth suicide rates, arguing increased access to guns would lead to more teenagers taking their own lives.

“All of that is important in interpreting where we were and where we are today,” Hardaway said.

Memphis, TN
