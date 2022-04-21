ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Each team's potential future closer

While the evolution of the big league pitching staffs continues and how a closer is employed might continue to change, there is still something different about a short reliever with plus stuff coming in and shutting the door in key situations. These stoppers need to have a certain mentality and, more...

Each team's all-time strikeout king

There isn't much left to add to Clayton Kershaw's resume that he hasn't already -- the future Hall of Famer is one of the greatest pitchers of all time and his spot in Cooperstown is all but assured. But the great left-hander enters Sunday with a special milestone in reach: The all-time Dodgers strikeout record. Kershaw's 2,693 strikeouts are three shy of Don Sutton's franchise mark.
MLB

Salvy exits game after HBP; X-rays negative

SEATTLE – Royals catcher Salvador Perez exited Saturday night’s 13-7 loss to the Mariners after being hit on the left hand by a 94.1 mph pitch in the seventh inning. X-rays after the game were negative and Perez is considered day to day. Perez -- who leads the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Meet the 20-year-old NPB star on a perfect stretch

The year’s most dominant pitcher takes the mound again Sunday. With all proper respect to 40-year-old marvel Adam Wainwright and the resurgent Madison Bumgarner, both scheduled to start that day, we’re referring to Japanese pitching sensation Rōki Sasaki. Sasaki, a 20-year-old right-hander, brings a streak of 17...
MLB

'Electric' López finds new life as Orioles' closer

ANAHEIM -- Last season, Jorge López was trapped in his own head. Tabbed for the starting rotation on a rebuilding Orioles squad, López was knocked around over 33 appearances (25 starts), his ERA ballooning to 6.07. It was never about stuff for the 29-year-old, a former second-round Draft choice of the Brewers in 2011 with a 98 mph wipeout sinker. It was the pressing, the self-analyzing, the thoughts that he needed to be better after a couple bad starts.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Trout makes Angels history with multihomer effort

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout added yet another accolade to his résumé on Saturday, as he homered twice against the Orioles to set the club record for most multihomer games. It was the 21st time that Trout went deep at least twice in a game, which surpassed...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

Detmers gives Angels a chance without best stuff

ANAHEIM -- It didn’t end with a win, but it was a step in the right direction for rookie Reid Detmers on Friday night in the series opener against the Orioles. Detmers turned in his best outing of the young season, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over five innings in the Halos' 5-3 loss at Angel Stadium. He entered with an 8.59 ERA in two starts and had not pitched deeper than four frames this year.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB

These 3 Brewers may have turned the corner

PHILADELPHIA -- Through four innings on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, it felt like more of the same for the Brewers and starter Adrian Houser. A couple of miscues led to some early runs for the Phillies, while the Brewers were once again being held scoreless behind Houser, who had received no runs of support over 9 1/3 innings in his first two starts. But that all changed in the fifth inning when Hunter Renfroe ripped a leadoff double -- one of his three hits on the day -- that served as the turning point in Milwaukee's 5-3 comeback win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

J-Rod, Kelenic let loose after back-to-back key hits

SEATTLE -- If Friday night was a precursor for things to come, the kids are all right. Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodríguez, the faces of the Mariners’ farm system in successive years who’ve been off to sluggish starts in 2022, were the vessels behind their 4-1 win over the Royals at T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Seam Fastball#Brewers#Braves#Rockies#Mlb Pipeline#Orioles
MLB

Girardi: 'Too soon to decide anything' on Stott

PHILADELPHIA -- This is the first time in Bryson Stott’s life that he has been on a baseball team and not played. He has not started since Monday in Colorado. He has not played since Tuesday, when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning. Stott is boxed out, for the moment, because others are hot and he is not. He is batting .133 (4-for-30) with one double, three RBIs and a .328 OPS. Alec Bohm made his fifth consecutive start at third base on Saturday. He is batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBIs and a 1.095 OPS. Johan Camargo made his third consecutive start at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from a bruised left hand. Camargo is batting .368 (14-for-38) with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs and a .900 OPS.
MLB

Key to win? 'Defense, defense, defense'

ST. PETERSBURG -- As ﻿Trevor Story﻿ joyfully ran to the clubhouse after the Red Sox’s thrilling and stressful 4-3 victory over the Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field, he sounded like a basketball fan trying to will his team to a key stop in crunch time.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Zimmermann carves up two MVPs in masterful outing

When Bruce Zimmermann looks back on his Major League career, odds are good that Friday night at Angel Stadium will stand out in his memory -- in particular, one especially dominant inning. It was a strong outing overall for the 27-year-old left-hander, who threw six-plus innings in the Orioles’ 5-3...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Patience pays off in Mariners' relentless comeback

SEATTLE -- The Mariners live by the mantra of “dominating the zone,” and there might not have been a more encapsulating moment of that messaging than in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 13-7 win over the Royals. It helped that Kansas City reliever Jake Brentz couldn’t find...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

O's ace Means to have Tommy John surgery

The ill-fated outcome has played out. Orioles ace John Means announced on Saturday that he will soon undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his left elbow, ending his 2022 season and likely sidelining him at least partway into the '23 campaign. Means has not undergone Tommy John surgery before, let...
MLB

Twins ride late chaos into series opening win

MINNEAPOLIS -- In desperate need of any runs to avoid squandering yet another sterling effort from a starting pitcher, the Twins chose… utter chaos (with some help from the White Sox infield). Chicago infielders made two errant throws on one play in the bottom of the eighth, gifting the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Verlander reflects on Miggy: 'One of the best to ever do it'

HOUSTON -- No sooner had Astros pitcher Justin Verlander finished discussing his appreciation for longtime teammate Miguel Cabrera, who on Saturday became the 33rd player to reach 3,000 career hits, when the Tigers slugger shot him a text message Sunday morning to thank him for his support. Verlander and Cabrera,...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

NEW: Watch Minor League games on MLB.TV

You’re a baseball fan. You have an MLB.TV account to watch out-of-market Major League games across the country. But you want to see some of the game's up-and-coming stars, too. Friend, have you tried MiLB.TV?. If not, you can get a taste of what you’re missing with select Minor...
MLB

Ohtani's dominance on mound no surprise to GM Minasian

This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Angels general manager Perry Minasian met with the media last Saturday (April 16) in Texas to talk about some early season trends and his thoughts on how the club had been performing early in the year.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Showalter confident in Williams as a starter despite loss

PHOENIX -- Mets manager Buck Showalter emerged from the first-base dugout and signaled down to the bullpen. There were no outs in the third inning, and his team trailed by three runs. New York’s rotation has been so effective through the first two-plus weeks of the season -- despite some...
MLB

2-week check-in: Will these 7 storylines stick?

We’re now two weeks into the season, with roughly 22 more to go -- a lot is going to change, and there are plenty of takeaways we’re all coming up with right now that will look a bit ridiculous when we look back at them in mid-September. One must be careful of believing one has figured out this season at any point, but particularly so a fortnight in.
MLB

Judge holds court with 2-HR game, OF assist

NEW YORK -- The Yankees believed that it wouldn’t be long before their big-swinging offense broke out. Aaron Judge never had any doubt. Judge enjoyed the 17th multi-homer game of his career on Friday evening, blasting long balls in the third and fifth innings of the Yanks’ 4-1 victory over the Guardians at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

