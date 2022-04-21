Each team's potential future closer

PHILADELPHIA -- This is the first time in Bryson Stott’s life that he has been on a baseball team and not played. He has not started since Monday in Colorado. He has not played since Tuesday, when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning. Stott is boxed out, for the moment, because others are hot and he is not. He is batting .133 (4-for-30) with one double, three RBIs and a .328 OPS. Alec Bohm made his fifth consecutive start at third base on Saturday. He is batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBIs and a 1.095 OPS. Johan Camargo made his third consecutive start at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from a bruised left hand. Camargo is batting .368 (14-for-38) with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs and a .900 OPS.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO