Parker Takes Liking To Mac Jones Early In Time as Patriot Receiver

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
Mike Tannenbaum talks about the upcoming NFL Draft, the Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson, the approach to a trade with Baker Mayfield, the top quarterbacks in this draft and where the Browns fit in the AFC.
The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
DeVante Parker had a lot of injuries during his stint playing for the Miami Dolphins, Preston Williams had even more. It is almost like he had to one-up him, Parker had a vast array of injuries and Williams followed suit. One other area where they both fit into is an...
The New England Patriots' trade for DeVante Parker has pushed N’Keal Harry farther down the depth chart. ... and, maybe right out the door. Harry has long desired an exit from the Patriots, and now there is news that the club is working to oblige him. NFL Network spoke...
DeVante Parker got traded to New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins received the draft capital they were aiming for. That's what people involved in this intradivision trade explained happened. According to ESPN, there have been only six intradivision trades in the last 5 years. DeVante Parker said in his Interview...
For the last time before the 2022 NFL draft, which begins on April 28, we’re taking a look at what the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals — the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts — are up to. In Indianapolis, the Colts haven’t closed the...
Not too long ago, reports surfaced suggesting that former Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker “forced” his way to the New England Patriots via trade shortly after Miami acquired Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. How about some confirmation from the man himself? That’ll let the trash talk...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots were one of the biggest spenders in free agency during the 2020 offseason, uncharacteristically giving big-money deals to beef up holes on both sides of the ball. Because of it, they entered this offseason with a much tighter grip on the wallet. It means Bill Belichick will turn to the draft to bolster a roster that still needs help at linebacker, offensive line, receiver and cornerback. New England enters the draft with eight total picks to get it done, including the 21st pick of the first round. Possible early targets include linebacker Nakobe Dean, receiver Kyle Philips and cornerback Andrew Booth.
The Chicago Bears signed offensive tackle Julién Davenport to a one-year deal, which makes him the third offensive line move in free agency for general manager Ryan Poles. The offensive line is one of Chicago’s top needs this offseason as protecting quarterback Justin Fields remains a top priority. While the Bears have added Lucas Patrick, Dakota Dozier and Davenport, there’s still plenty of work to be done.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill has been the easy scapegoat for fans angry that the Tennessee Titans' Super Bowl hopes ended in the divisional round. Coach Mike Vrabel made clear after the loss by the AFC’s No. 1 seed that the Titans must help Tannehill by being “excellent” around their quarterback.
21. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-7) LAST SEASON: The Patriots spent heavily in free agency last offseason and got great production in return from new additions Matt Judon, Davon Godchaux and Hunter Henry. Still, they got off to a 2-4 start, which included a loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay in his return to face his former team. It turned out to be an inflection point. A subsequent seven-game win streak briefly catapulted New England into first place in the AFC East, a position it hadn’t held since Brady’s departure. That was erased by three losses in the final four games, setting up a wild-card playoff matchup with Buffalo. New England’s return to the postseason lasted that one game as the Bills rolled to a 47-17 win.
26. TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) LAST SEASON: The Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite using an NFL-high 91 players, most ever in a non-strike season, because of injuries. RB Derrick Henry missed the final nine games with a broken right foot. He was among 26 Titans on injured reserve, not counting 21 who spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. A trade for seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones didn’t pan out as injuries limited him to 11 games. The Titans lost to Cincinnati in the divisional round.
KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island’s defense was victorious in the annual Blue-White Game as the Rams closed out Spring Camp Saturday at Meade Stadium. Using a modified scoring system, the defense won the game, 49-35. “We were looking to play 60 snaps, which is right where we wound up,” Rhode Island head coach Jim Fleming said. “We wanted to see competitiveness on both sides of the ball, and I think that showed up. There was a big turnover by the defense, and a couple of explosion plays on offense, so it all kind of balances out.”
The Miami Dolphins made some big moves this off-season and while there is still time to make more, for the most part, Chris Grier and company are done. How well did Grier do this off-season? Well, it really depends on how you look at it as a whole. We can get excited over Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, and even Cedrick Wilson but the real question is how is this team built for the future?
The NFL Draft is less than five days away and even though the Miami Dolphins don’t have a pick until the backend of the 3rd round, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any intrigue for the Dolphins heading into Thursday. Yes, it would be much more exciting...
