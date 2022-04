“When the opportunity came up where my close friends were going, I knew I had to join,” says Irina Shayk of her decision to hop on a plane to Coachella at the weekend. Joined by a small circle of friends that included British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, Alec Maxwell, Riccardo Tisci, Lea T, and Stella Maxwell, the 36-year-old model was in good hands when it came to her wardrobe. “I definitely went with the right crew,” Irina laughs. “It was so much fun playing dress up. The beauty of Coachella is that you can wear whatever you want – it’s about expressing yourself.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO