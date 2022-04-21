Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO