Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Luka Doncic records 50th career triple-double in 127-99 win over Denver Nuggets, while Ja Morant, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton all suffer injuries in respective games

Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic,...
