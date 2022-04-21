Teens making a difference in Casa Grande

Are you a local student interested in leadership, government or civic service?

Then, the city of Casa Grande Youth Commission may be the right fit for you. Apply today for the opportunity to join its ranks for the 2022-2023 term.

The commission is made up of 16 young diverse leaders who are passionate and ready to serve their community. Appointed by the mayor, the group represents the interests of youth citywide.

The commission meets on the second Saturday of the month. Candidates must be cty residents who are actively enrolled in public, private or virtual schools (including charter and home schools) in grades eight through 12. Teens serve a one-year term but can reapply annually as long as they meet membership qualifications.

Applications are due to the City Clerk's Office at 510 E. Florence Blvd., Casa Grande or by email before Friday, April 29 at 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the Youth Commission online .