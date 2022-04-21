Bowers: Prison sentencing reform among my key issues

District 4 voters and neighbors! I am a candidate for a District 4 seat in the Arizona House (the district was formerly 28 but was renumbered). I am a U.S. Navy veteran, a registered Arizona attorney and have lived in District 4 for more than 30 years. At my site: VoteKenBowers.com, my resume can be seen at the page “About Ken.”

As a 20 year veteran retiree with the Arizona Department of Corrections, my belief is: there are tens of thousands of young men, and at least hundreds of young women: inmates who should not be in prison. In the page entitled “On the Issues,” you will find a full description of my proposal to revise our criminal code to imprison violent offenders and fine fiscal offenders. This huge change is my major issue.

“Make America Great Again” (or “MAGA”) appears on my leaflets and most of my signs because I support President Donald Trump. You can accurately judge my character by reference to my desire to help President Trump be restored to his office as president and to say so publicly here and elsewhere.

I am financing this effort myself and am not soliciting or accepting financial assistance. Please contact me via email if you want to distribute 10 fliers to your neighbors: KBowersJr@cox.net.

Since I am self-financed, if elected, I will not owe favors to anyone. However, I pledge to ceaselessly support the right to life position and Second Amendment right to bear arms. If these positions offend you, I may not be your candidate.

I have never been elected to any office. I am not related to any member of the Arizona Legislature; not even one who has the same last name.

The Primary Election will be Aug. 2, 2022. The General Election will be Nov. 8, 2022.

Thank you for your consideration: hoping for your vote.

God Bless America!

Editor’s note: Republican Ken Bowers is a candidate in the Primary Election for the Arizona House of Representing Legislative Disrtict 4.