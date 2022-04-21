ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

FBI warns farmers to be on lookout for potential hackers

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The FBI is warning farmers to be on the lookout for potential hackers.

Officials say cyber-criminals might go after agriculture cooperatives during planting and harvesting seasons, believing the farmers could be more vulnerable and willing to pay-off the extortion.

Officials say a major disruption of grain production would impact the entire food chain.

The FBI is calling on farmers to take defensive measures against the potential threat.

ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

